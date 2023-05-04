Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,936 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 131,266 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.