Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Pro-Dex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

