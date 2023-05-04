Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $21.43.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
