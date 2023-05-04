ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Holdings Trimmed by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,035 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSQ. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $12.38 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

