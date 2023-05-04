ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.65. 4,596,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,741,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $17,248,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $3,480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 112,064.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $1,369,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

