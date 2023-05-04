Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.00

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 171441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

Prothena Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. Prothena’s revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,200. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Prothena by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

