Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $374.88 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.55. The company has a market capitalization of $284.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

