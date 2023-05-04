Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after purchasing an additional 91,418 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.26 and a one year high of $152.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.