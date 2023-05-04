Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,764 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $642.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $664.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $693.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.