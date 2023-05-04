Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

