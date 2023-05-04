Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,711,000 after purchasing an additional 264,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.