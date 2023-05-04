Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives $1,631.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,631.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUMSY. UBS Group lowered Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($45.23) to GBX 3,180 ($39.73) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.