PVH Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

PVH has a payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PVH to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $82.57 on Thursday. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PVH by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 9,607.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

