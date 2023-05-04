Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Issued By William Blair

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.17 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

