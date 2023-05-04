Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Issued By Zacks Research

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.1 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 72.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

