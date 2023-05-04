Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Increased by Zacks Research

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Evergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.68 on Thursday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Motco raised its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $58,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

