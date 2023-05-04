Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $305.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

