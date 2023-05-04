Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reduced by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Repligen in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Repligen Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $163.44 on Thursday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.35.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

