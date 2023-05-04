Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Decreased by B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,394,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

