QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.83 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.