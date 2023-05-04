Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.13-$4.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $553.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.56 million. Qualys also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.13-4.28 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,964. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Qualys

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.20.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Qualys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

