Quantum Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.41 and approximately $23.69 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019620 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,766.77 or 1.00114769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

