QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barrington Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 762815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.00 million, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

