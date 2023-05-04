QUINT (QUINT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $638,343.07

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $964.41 million and approximately $638,343.07 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

