Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 233,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,925% from the previous session’s volume of 11,508 shares.The stock last traded at $6.32 and had previously closed at $4.10.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
