Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 4% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 1,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.