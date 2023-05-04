Qurate Retail (QRTEB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of QRTEB opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
