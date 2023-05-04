Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 1,845,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,392. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $278,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

