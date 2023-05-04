Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 62.39%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Radian Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 1,845,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,392. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $1,320,888. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,032,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Radian Group by 1,528.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

