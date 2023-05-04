Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $60.45 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

