Ragy Thomas Sells 1,557 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $18,512.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 287.4% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 147,178 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 281.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 289.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

