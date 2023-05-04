Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £19,675.92 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) insider Sarah Gentleman acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,914 ($23.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,675.92 ($24,582.61).
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAT stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,934 ($24.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,202. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,278.57, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,948.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,008.08. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.05).
Rathbones Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rathbones Group Company Profile
Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.
Further Reading
