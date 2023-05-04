Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

