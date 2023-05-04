Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
