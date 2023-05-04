Raymond James Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,065 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,208,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,131.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

