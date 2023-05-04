Raymond James Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$89.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE:EQB traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,391. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

About EQB

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQB will post 10.3080986 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

