Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.36 EPS.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.91. 1,858,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,505. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 158.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several brokerages recently commented on RYN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Rayonier by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

