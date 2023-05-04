Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 75509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 158.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More

