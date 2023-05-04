RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. RE/MAX has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

RE/MAX Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RMAX stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 83,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.50 million, a PE ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.58 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. Stephens cut RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,492,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,265,744.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 29,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $542,971.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,584,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,286,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,265,744.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 186,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,086 in the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

See Also

