Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $71.25

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

O has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 725,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

