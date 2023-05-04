Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 498,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,699,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

The firm has a market cap of $756.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.30. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 234.33% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NZS Capital LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Redfin by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

