REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.
REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. 266,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $35.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in REGENXBIO by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
