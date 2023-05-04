Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $33.12

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.12, but opened at $31.96. Relx shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 307,423 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,860 ($35.73) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.48) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Relx Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.
Relx Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Further Reading
