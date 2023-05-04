Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Down to $33.12

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.12, but opened at $31.96. Relx shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 307,423 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,860 ($35.73) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.48) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Relx Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.466 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. Relx’s payout ratio is 62.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

