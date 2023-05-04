Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 605.75 ($7.57).

RTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.56) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.50) to GBX 676 ($8.45) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 660 ($8.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 670 ($8.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.00), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,199,556.22). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 634.60 ($7.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 566.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 537.18. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 647.20 ($8.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

