Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.97 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $6.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.69. The stock had a trading volume of 233,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,205. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average is $175.35.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

