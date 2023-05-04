Request Price Tops $0.0953 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $95.31 million and $1.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019523 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,896.97 or 1.00020182 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09572738 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,695,103.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

