Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $951.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 83.28% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $168,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

