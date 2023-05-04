Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.20

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.20 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.35), with a volume of 429235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.20 ($0.31).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

