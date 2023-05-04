Reviewing New Wei (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ) & American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

New Wei (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

New Wei has a beta of 79.21, indicating that its share price is 7,821% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Wei and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Wei N/A N/A N/A American Resources -3.66% N/A -40.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.8% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of New Wei shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Wei and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Wei 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.75%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than New Wei.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Wei and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Wei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Resources $39.47 million 2.64 -$1.45 million ($0.02) -66.50

New Wei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Summary

American Resources beats New Wei on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Wei

Walter Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal. Its products include thermal coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas, and other related products. It operates through following reportable segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian and U.K. Operations, and Other. The U.S. Operations segment includes hard coking coal and thermal coal mines in both Alabama and West Virginia, a coke plant in Alabama, and coal bed methane extraction operations also located in Alabama. The Canadian and U.K. Operations segment comprises of operates in Walter Canada, Wolverine’s Perry Creek, Brazion’s Brule, Brazion’s Willow Creek, and Energybuild. The Other segment represents operations in Birmingham, Calgary, and Vancouver. Walter Energy was founded by James Willis Walter in 1946 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

