Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Up 21.4%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 125,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 57,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Revival Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of C$55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67.

Revival Gold ( CVE:RVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current year.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

