Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

RYTM opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $188,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

