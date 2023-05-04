Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

RYTM opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $32,970.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $188,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

