Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $18.84. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 425,597 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,911,266 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.
The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
